Chattanooga's Mayor vows to push Paris Climate Agreement goals

By WRCB Staff
From the official Twitter account of Mayor Andy Berke. From the official Twitter account of Mayor Andy Berke.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke says he is joining a group of mayors committed to adopting and upholding goals set out by the Paris Climate Agreement.

Berke announced his intention on Twitter Friday, a day after President Donald Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the agreement.

"Once the dirtiest city in America, today’s thriving #CHA was only possible b/c we chose to protect our environment," wrote Berke.

"And we will continue."

Berke followed that tweet with another saying he is standing with mayors across the country to "protect public health and economic growth". 

Berke provided a link to the Climate Mayors group's webpage that states the group will continue to increase investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. The group makes the following promise:

"We will buy and create more demand for electric cars and trucks. We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create a clean energy economy, and stand for environmental justice. And if the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks."

The group includes mayors from across the country, including Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed.

