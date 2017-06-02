UPDATE: Teen swimmer dies at Little River Canyon

UPDATE: DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Authorities confirm a teen swimmer died at Little River Canyon National Preserve on Friday.

Park officials say a swimmer went under the water earlier Friday and never resurfaced.

The investigation is being handled by the Cherokee County coroner's office. The DeKalb County coroner was called in to assist at the scene. He said the 14-year-old boy's body has been recovered.

PREVIOUS STORY: Officials with Little River Canyon in DeKalb County, Alabama say a search is underway for a teenager who has possibly drowned Friday.

The search for the teenage boy is happening at Little River Falls.

Park officials tell Channel 3, the unidentified teen jumped into the water but never came back up.

