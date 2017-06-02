Thousands expected to attend free clinic this weekend

If you have a tooth ache or your vision's not as good as it used to be, the R.A.M. clinic -- that's Remote Area Medical -- is where you should be this weekend. Hundreds of medical professionals will be at Red Bank High School providing services at no charge. It's one of 70 clinics nationwide this year.

Organizers say they expect nearly a thousand people to attend. They'll receive all kinds of care ranging from dental to even mental health services.

"We got lucky today. We got the number one spot," says James Wallace who drove from Knoxville with his wife, Heather.

They left early Friday morning to secure their place in line. They're here for new glasses and they're also hoping they can soon eat without pain.

"I'm excited. I'm ready to get my teeth fixed and see what they can do to help him," says Heather.

"Yeah, I'm ready to get everything worked out," adds James.

Jessica Steinbach and John Morris drove three house from middle Tennessee. Knowing admission is "first come first serve", they wanted to get here early.

"You leave, somebody's got your spot," says Morris. "We got a cooler, we got drinks, we got something to eat. We're comfortable."

They don't mind waiting in the heat outside because of what's offered inside.

"In dental they can get cleanings, fillings, and extractions. We're not offering dentures at this clinic," says clinic manager Vicki Gregg.

She says eye doctors will be here, too.

"They get a complete eye exam including glaucoma, cataract check, and a free pair of glasses made on site," explains Gregg.

Other services include women's health screenings, a small pharmacy, and relatively new to R.A.M. are physical therapy and mental health services.

"There's no ID required. There's no proof of insurance or proof of NO insurance. You don't have to be a resident of this area," adds Gregg.

The only things to bring are your prescriptions if you have any.

Still dealing with tough financial times, the Wallaces are thankful for this opportunity.

"They're amazing people," says Heather. "I gotta give them the credit for everything they do."

The R.A.M. clinic is this Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4 at Red Bank High School. Tickets will be given out at three o'clock in the morning each day. Doors open at six a.m. When you arrive, each person in your vehicle will get a ticket.

If you can't make it to this weekend's clinic, the next one in our area will be in late September in East Ridge. Visit this site for more information.