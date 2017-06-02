Countersuit alleges new concrete floor led to partial collapse of Cheeburger Cheeburger

New details have emerged in the controversy surrounding the Cheeburger Cheeburger building that collapsed in March .

The company that owns Cheeburger Cheeburger is countersuing the owner of the building.



In a lawsuit filed last month, the company states that a new concrete floor placed in the business above caused the building to shift in part and seeks $1.5 million in damages from the building's owner, George W. Walls, Jr.



The lawsuit also alleges that restaurant property was taken from Cheeburger Cheeburger by Wall or a representative.