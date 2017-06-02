Countersuit alleges new concrete floor led to partial collapse o - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Countersuit alleges new concrete floor led to partial collapse of Cheeburger Cheeburger

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

New details have emerged in the controversy surrounding the Cheeburger Cheeburger building that collapsed in March.

The company that owns Cheeburger Cheeburger is countersuing the owner of the building.
 
In a lawsuit filed last month, the company states that a new concrete floor placed in the business above caused the building to shift in part and seeks $1.5 million in damages from the building's owner, George W. Walls, Jr.
 
The lawsuit also alleges that restaurant property was taken from Cheeburger Cheeburger by Wall or a representative.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.