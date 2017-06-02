Market Street Bridge inspection Sunday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will conduct quarterly testing and maintenance on the Market Street Bridge in downtown Chattanooga on Sunday, June 4.

The bridge will be closed traffic from 8:00am to 3:00pm during the inspection.

While the bridge is closed for testing, the TDOT bridge inspection crews will also conduct their complete mandatory two-year inspection of the structure.



This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances delay the inspection, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

Drivers are advised to use the Olgiati Bridge or the Veterans Bridge as alternate routes while the Market Street Bridge is closed.