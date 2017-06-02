Wrong number text leads couple to free Stanley Cup tickets

A text message sent to the wrong number led to a Pittsburgh couple scoring free tickets to see the Penguins play Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.More
A text message sent to the wrong number led to a Pittsburgh couple scoring free tickets to see the Penguins play Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.More
Bradley County EMS transported several patients to hospitals for examination and treatment.More
Bradley County EMS transported several patients to hospitals for examination and treatment.More
The test's vendor, Questar, says it's having problems with scanning software used to grade paper tests.More
The test's vendor, Questar, says it's having problems with scanning software used to grade paper tests.More