Crash sends car careening into two buildings

By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

A car slammed into a home Thursday afternoon, sending several people to local hospitals.

The Cleveland Fire Department says that crash followed another crash that sent both vehicles off North Ocoee Street.

One car actually hit two buildings, which seriously damaged the structures and the vehicle, according to the Cleveland Fire Department's Facebook page.

The buildings were secured after the crashes.

Bradley County EMS transported several patients to hospitals for examination and treatment.

