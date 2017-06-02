Bacon costs a BBQ points this week

This week there were no failures in the health inspection results, but a few area restaurants received low scores and were cited for reasons like items stored on the floor, a wet rag lying on a container of fish and an employee's drink sitting over a prep area.

Remember, scoring a 69 or below is considered failing.

In North Georgia, The Choo Choo BBQ on Highway 27 North in Chickamauga got a B with a score of 82. This is still considered good.

The inspector saw an employee drinking out of an unapproved cup on the prep counter, along with the salad bar being too warm. The controls were check and the food was taken to the cooler to make sure it was the correct temperature. Raw bacon was found on the floor of the walk-in cooler. That bacon was moved.

In Hamilton County, Sonic Drive-In at 6915 Shallowford Road scored an 85. Points were knocked off for a box of cups on the floor, a leak, along with an employee's drink sitting over a prep area. There were also floor tiles in poor condition.

Uncle Larry's Hot Fish at 4767 Highway 58 scored well with an 88. They were cited for a wet rag lying on a container of fish and self-service items stored on the floor.



Several restaurants posted high scores or perfect ones of 100. Congratulations to:

Crossroads, 9157 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga: 100

The Next Door 100 Mocassin Bend Road, Chattanooga: 100

Signal Mountain Cookie Lady 1217 Taft Highway, Chattanooga: 100

Subway 9321 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 100

Lupi's Pizza 9453 Bradmore Lane, Chattanooga: 100

Seoul 6231 Perimeter Drive, Chattanooga: 100

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Mt. Vernon 1707 Cummings Highway: 89

CiCi's Pizza 2200 Gunbarrel Road: 90

Captain D's Seafood Restaurant 1693 E. 23rd Street: 91

Boccaccia Ristorante Italiano 3077 S. Broad Street: 91

All American Grilled Delivery 3507 Ringgold Road: 93

Southern Star Take-Away 1210 Taft Highway: 93

Lillie Mae's Place 4712 Dayton Blvd.: 94

Taco El Cunao 5813 Lee Highway: 95

Arby's 7314 Shallowford Road: 95

Chattanooga Wing Company 2109 McCallie Avenue: 96

Red Lobster 2200 Bams Drive: 96

Nikki's Drive Inn 899 Cherokee Blvd.: 96

Karl's 5100 Hixson Pike: 97

Sonic Drive-In 5921 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road: 97

Pizza Hut Carry Out 6218 Hixson Pike: 97

Old Chicago 250 Northgate Mall: 97

Hummingbird Pastaria 720 Mississippi Avenue: 97

Molcajete 6231 Perimeter Drive: 98

Waffle House 4903 Brainerd Road: 98

India Mahal 5970 Brainerd Road: 98

Shanes Rib Shack 9448 Bradmore Lane: 99

AJI Peruvian 5035 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road: 99

Mixed Up Cup 9447 Bradmore Lane: 99

Subway 3461 Brainerd Road: 99



Catoosa County

No scores to report

Dade County

No scores to report

Murray County

El Pollo Allegre Restaurant #2, 1422 Green Rd Ste 1, Chatsworth: 97

Fiesta Mexicana, 1422 Green Rd, Chatsworth: 98

Walker County

Choo Choo BBQ 13070 Hwy 27 North, Chickamauga: 82

Huddle House, 14 Bushrod Johnson Ave, Chickamauga: 87

Ivy Cottage, 409 N Main St, Lafayette: 96

Melon Patch, 2697 Johnson Rd, Chickamauga: 91

Thatcher's BBQ & Grille, 505 W 9th St, Chickamauga: 95

The Garden Walk Bed and Breakfast, 1206 Lula Lake Rd, Lookout Mountain: 100

Toki Sushi, 116 W Lafayette Sq, Lafayette: 90

Whitfield County

Chef Lin, 100 W Walnut Ave., Dalton: 91

Dalton Golf & Country Club Snack Bar, 333 Country Club Way, Dalton: 93

Krystal, 1909 E Walnut Ave, Dalton: 87

The Perfect Deli, 112 W Crawford St, Dalton: 92

Shaw Cafe 72, 616 E Walnut Ave, Dalton: 95

The Local Restaurant, 3001 E Walnut Ste B: 89

Wendy's, 1140 Glenwood Ave, Dalton: 95

If you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.