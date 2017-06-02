Warm and humid with rain Sunday

Good Friday! We will be warm and humid as we head into the weekend, but, unfortunately, we have to put rain back in the forecast for Sunday.

Today we will have mostly sunny skies with temps soaring into the mid to upper 80s. We will reach 88 in Chattanooga. A stray shower MAY pop up, but it is unlikely. I am putting the rain chance this afternoon at 10%.

We will have basically the same forecast on Saturday. High pressure will inhibit the rainfall from developing for the most part, but, again, one or two showers may sneak through. The rain chance will be less than 20% Saturday also. Saturday's high will reach a whopping 89.

Sunday the high pressure will relax a bit and allow for showers and thunderstorms to move in Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. I would expect the rain to be heavy at times. Any rain will taper off late Sunday night. The high will reach 83.

Monday will start dry, but a front will drop south in the afternoon and bring more light scattered showers to the area. We will reach 84 on Monday.

Tuesday through the rest of next week will be marked by slightly cooler and drier air settling in. Highs will be in the low 80s, and with the lower humidity it should feel quite comfortable.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

FRIDAY: