Crash shuts down I-24 WB in Marion County

An early morning crash has shut down the west bound lanes of I-24 in Marion County just past the Georgia state line.More
Be prepared for detours if you are traveling through the Lookout Mountain area. The intersection of Broad Street and St. Elmo Avenue are closed for construction.More
