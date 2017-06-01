What The Tech? Virtual Private Networks

We all hop onto a free public wifi network for some quick web browsing or checking e-mail, but it's risky.

Most people understand the dangers that a bad guy or hacker may be using the same network to spy on you.

There's little you can do to prevent it, but there is a solution that's gaining popularity. Virtual Private Networks, or VPN's, are private connections to the internet that prevent bad guys or anyone else from seeing your computer.

Every computer has an IP address, it's a long string of numbers and dots that identify your computer.

If a hacker were to see your IP address, it could open a door that allows them to see anything or everything stored on your computer, plus websites you visit.

VPN's assign a different IP address for a computer and encrypts any information it is sharing with other websites such as bank and credit card accounts, email accounts, social media and your internet browsing history.

Virtual Private Networks are easy to set up.

To make a connection with the public wifi you need only to connect to your VPN first.

There are free version of VPN's but it's best to go with a company that offers a premium version.

Private Tunnel is one company offering a VPN for as little as $6 a month.

Frequent travelers or users of public wifi should think about subscribing to a VPN for an entire year.

Private Tunnel charges $35 for an annual membership usage.