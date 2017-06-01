$30,000 of firefighting equipment stolen from Hwy 58 VFD - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

$30,000 of firefighting equipment stolen from Hwy 58 VFD

By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department Training Center was burglarized Tuesday, and equipment, gear and tools valued at approximately $30,000 were stolen.

Th items stolen during the break-in are considered important pieces of equipment that are utilized in day-to-day fire and emergency operations, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Matt Lea.

The theft is considered unusual, Lea states, since it includes many unusual items that cannot be regularly used or easily sold for other purposes other than fire and emergency operations.
 
Anyone with any information regarding the break-in or the stolen items is encouraged to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 423-209-8940 or you may send a tip directly online.

