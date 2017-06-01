Dynamite found in old Murray County store - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dynamite found in old Murray County store

Posted:
By WRCB Staff
MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Several agencies are on hand in Murray County, where a cache of old, dynamite was found.

The dynamite was found in the old Goswicks Store on Highway 286, according to a post on the Murray County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The Murray County Sheriff's Office, the GBI Bomb Unit, and the Murray County Fire Dept. are on the scene.

Plans are for the GBI to remove and destroy the dynamite.

Traffic on Georgia State Route 286 will be briefly impacted off and on for the next hour or so.

