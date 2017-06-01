Red Bank man charged with willful abuse, neglect or exploitation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Red Bank man charged with willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult

By WRCB Staff
RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

A Red Bank man is charged with willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult.

William Rogers, 47, is accused of zip-tying his wife Shannon to her wheelchair, neglecting to give her food and medication in a timely manner, and refusing to allow her contact with her mom.

Rogers admitted to tying up Shannon, saying she was out of control, and several months ago he placed an order of protection against Shannon's mother, so that she cannot check on Shannon, who is sick with cancer. 

Adult Protective Services is now in charge of Shannon's case.

Rogers is in the Hamilton County Jail. 

