Fire at Central High School scrambles firefighters

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A small fire in a classroom at Central High School tripped the school's automatic alarm system, Thursday, sending Chattanooga firefighters to the school.

Students were evacuated and quickly moved away from the classroom at the back of the school.

The students were not in any danger according to Chattanooga Fire Department Capt. Chuck Hartung.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

