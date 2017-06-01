Hunter has remarkable encounter with friendly deer

Hunter Leon Champine had a close encounter with a very friendly deer while hunting. WTHR

An Indiana hunter had an unlikely encounter.

Leon Champine posted video to YouTube showing a young deer walking right up to his group, even letting the hunters pet him. At one point, the deer tried to nibble on the fake leaves on one of the hunters' coats.

A short time later, a second deer showed up in front of the hunters, as well.

One of the men, Corey Cook, recorded video showing the deer wandering toward the camouflaged men who are hidden in the undergrowth.

The video shows one nuzzling the barrel of a gun in the waning afternoon sunlight.

Champine calls it a "once in a lifetime encounter."

Luckily for the deer, the hunters were out looking for turkey.