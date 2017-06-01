Grundy man claims frame-up in 10-year-old murder case - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grundy man claims frame-up in 10-year-old murder case

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN -

Adam Clyde Braseel spent the past 10 years behind bars for murder due to mistaken eyewitnesses, perjured testimony and jurors bullied into voting against their conscience, his attorneys say in federal court filings.

Prosecutors say it's all smoke and noise over a long-settled case.

The petition, filed last week in U.S. District Court, seeks a new trial for Braseel, 34, who's serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in the 2006 death of Malcolm F. Burrows. Such bids are rarely granted, but the petition claims newly discovered evidence proves Grundy County authorities denied Braseel a fair trial and that a jury sent the wrong man to prison.

"This is (a) rare case of actual innocence," attorney Alex Little wrote. "The whole theory of the trial ... was based on knowingly perjured testimony. ... Mr. Braseel was connected to the crime by faulty and unconstitutional eyewitness identifications which his counsel failed to suppress."

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.