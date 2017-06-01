Gregg Allman's funeral planned in Macon Saturday

MACON, GA (AP) - A funeral for rock star Gregg Allman will be held Saturday in Macon, Georgia, where The Allman Brothers Band first won fame.

Local news media report that a private memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel. Allman will be buried near his late brother, founding Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman, and late bandmate Berry Oakley at Rose Hill Cemetery. Fans are expected to line the procession route from Snow's to the cemetery.

Allman died May 27 at his home near Savannah, Georgia, at age 69. Allman's manager, Michael Lehman, said he died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones after a recurrence of liver cancer.

Allman's bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock.

