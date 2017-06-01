Friday is National Doughnut Day

The first Friday of every June marks the day of free doughnuts, aka National Donut Day.

National Donut Day has historic origins, beginning in 1938 in Chicago to honor of The Salvation Army “Doughnut Girls.”

According to the Salvation Army, two volunteers – Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance – began frying donuts in soldiers’ helmets. The tasty treats boosted morale and won the hearts of many soldiers.

So celebrate the day with a free donut!

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme with offer visitors one free donut while supplies last.

Dunkin Donuts

DD will offer a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

According to Dunkin Donut's Facebook page, classic donuts include:

Vanilla Cake Batter

Glazed

Strawberry Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles

Chocolate Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles

Vanilla Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles

Glazed Chocolate Cake

Boston Kreme

Jelly

Old Fashioned