Friday is National Doughnut Day

By WRCB Staff

The first Friday of every June marks the day of free doughnuts, aka National Donut Day.

National Donut Day has historic origins, beginning in 1938 in Chicago to honor of The Salvation Army “Doughnut Girls.” 

According to the Salvation Army, two volunteers – Ensign Margaret Sheldon and Adjutant Helen Purviance – began frying donuts in soldiers’ helmets. The tasty treats boosted morale and won the hearts of many soldiers. 

So celebrate the day with a free donut! 

Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme with offer visitors one free donut while supplies last.

Dunkin Donuts
DD will offer a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

According to Dunkin Donut's Facebook page, classic donuts include:

  • Vanilla Cake Batter
  • Glazed
  • Strawberry Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles
  • Chocolate Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles
  • Vanilla Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles
  • Glazed Chocolate Cake
  • Boston Kreme
  • Jelly
  • Old Fashioned


Tasty Donuts
The first 500 customers will get a free glazed donut, and a $3 discount on the purchase of a dozen donuts.

