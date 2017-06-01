Warm, humid through the weekend

Good Thursday. We will see warm and humid weather through this weekend with now it appears a very little chance for any rain.

Today will reach a high of 87 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy. We will continue slowly warming Friday with a high of 88 Friday and 89 on Saturday. No rain is expected through Saturday.

Sunday we are adjusting the forecast for rain quite a bit. It now looks like the stubborn area of high pressure that will keep us warm, humid, and rain free through Saturday will dig in and last through Sunday also. That means Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 85 and only a slight chance for an afternoon storm.

Monday the high pressure will relax a bit and allow for the rain to move in. It will be heaviest late in the day into Monday night, and some of the rain will linger into Tuesday. Late Tuesday into Wednesday we will dry out, and cool down a few degrees.

David Karnes

