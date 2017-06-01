The future of I-Zone schools uncertain

In Hamilton County parents and teachers expressed a lot of frustration at a packed community forum Wednesday night.

It was held at Orchard Knob Elementary to discuss the search for a new superintendent and the future of the district's low-performing schools, also known as I-zone schools.

Here's a look at those five schools:

Brainerd High School

Dalewood Middle School

Orchard Knob Middle School

Orchard Knob Elementary

Woodmore Elementary

There are two options for these schools: let the state take over the five schools or agree to partner with the state to turn the schools around.

Karista Jones with the Hamilton County School Board said, "This is an exploratory option. we have not signed an agreement with anybody. We are not turning over our schools to a private company. We are not giving away our schools."

However, others disagree saying the schools have made major progress.

Thursday night at 6 PM at Dalewood Middle School auditorium... State representative JoAnne Favors will hold a public forum to discuss this same topic.

Everyone is invited to attend.