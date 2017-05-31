Residents still without power, food after Tennessee storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Officials are asking for patience from thousands of Memphis residents whose homes remain without power after a weekend storm lashed the Tennessee city with winds of up to 105 mph.

Two state House members who represent Memphis, Antonio Parkinson and Joe Towns, told reporters Wednesday that churches, community groups and neighbors should come together to help feed those who had to throw away food from their refrigerators due to the power outage.

Weather officials said winds from Saturday night's storm reached from 60 mph to 105 mph in some places. It knocked down massive trees, felled electrical lines and cut power to street lights and traffic signals. No deaths were reported.

Memphis Light, Gas & Water says about 188,000 customers lost power. That number is down to 41,000.

