Home burglary caught on door bell camera, suspect arrested same day

A woman is facing charges thanks to technology that linked video from one man's doorbell to his cell phone. Police say the suspect first rang the doorbell to see if anyone was home and when nobody answered she went in, but she didn't get far.

Chattanooga police investigate around 120-200 reported burglary cases each month in Chattanooga and many of those cases go unsolved due to lack of evidence.

The video-evidence in this case helped officers identify the suspect within the hour, The victim says this is something all homeowners should take notice of.

"Having someone break into your home is a real loss and is hard to put into words the feelings that you feel, when someone actually invades your home," said homeowner Mark Siedleck.

Police say the woman in the video took more than 2,500 dollars worth of electronics from the McCallie Avenue home.

Homeowner Mark Siedleck says he installed the cameras after thieves stole his outdoor furniture sometime in January. The cameras start rolling when there is movement at the front door or someone rings the doorbell. You can then watch the live stream on your I-phone.

"As far as getting a beautiful high definition 1080p shot of someone's face for our convenience,we couldn't be more grateful," said Lt. Craig Joel, Commander of Robbery & Property Crimes Unit, Chattanooga Police Dept.

Lt. Craig Joel says most burglaries happen in broad daylight, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"It seems like the opposite, you'd think of someone creeping around with a toboggan on and a crow bar but it's during the day light hours and whether it's them physically forcing their way in or they look for an open door or window,more often or not they're finding open doors," said Lt. Joel.

The suspect in this case rang the doorbell. When no one answered, she went through an open door. Officers identified the woman as 51-year-old, Cynthia Green.

"I was told that Ms. Green was responsible for many burglaries around Highland Park and Orchard Knob," said Siedleck. " So getting her off the street is going to be a big help to helping our neighborhood."

Investigators say the investment into a video recording system is worth it.

"It's inexpensive, you can get it online," said Lt. Craig Joel. I've got a boat that has a live video feed on it right now and it's very inexpensive, just a one time fee."

Officers suggest trimming your bushes back to show a well open space that is visible to the road and any possible witnesses.

Security lights are recommended as well as signage stating you have cameras and an alarm system.

In this case, it helped Siedleck get his laptop back the same day it was stolen.

"We love to have a picture of you committing a crime, that's really a compliment and helps us speed things along," said Lt. Joel. " it will happen in any part of town, these rimes are migratory. In general, they're going to occur more where the opportunity presents itself."

Green's case was bound over to the grand jury her next court date will be in July.