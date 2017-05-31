UPDATE: Rescue underway for high fall victim

Crews have rescued a man at Hog Skin Branch Trail, Wednesday afternoon.

Amy Maxwell with Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says around 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man that had fallen about 75 feet.

Fire officials say the man has suffered from a broken leg and a head injury. Around 5 p.m. rescue personnel says the man was being loaded onto the 6-wheeler, meet up with the ambulance to be transported to Erlanger.

The HCSO is temporarily closing Montlake Road beginning at the 300 block near the entrance to the Blue Hole through to the top of the mountain due to numerous emergency apparatus blocking the road way responding to a high fall victim.

Motorists should avoid this area at this time so that emergency crews may appropriately respond.

It is unclear at this time when the road will be reopened.