East Ridge PD and CPD warn public of string of auto thefts

East Ridge Police and Chattanooga Police sent out a public service announcement regarding an ongoing crime trend.

Police say they've noticed a huge increase with overnight auto thefts and auto burglaries. The crimes are around the areas of North and South Terrace.

Vehicles are being entered for the purpose of burglary. The suspects are then locating keys for the vehicle they entered or other vehicles on the property.

Police say the entered vehicles have been predominately been left unlocked and parked in residential areas with keys inside. Officers say. Thefts of this type comprise an overwhelming percentage of recently reported stolen autos. It cannot be stressed enough that vehicles need to be locked with keys/spare keys removed when not in use. Suspicious persons should be reported as soon as possible to the police department