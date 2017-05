ALDI will soon add a fourth location in Hamilton County.

The new store will open in the second half of 2017 in the Signal Mountain area.

ALDI Mount Juliet Division Vice President Troy Marshall says in a statement that the company is still finalizing the details.

ALDI operates more than 1,600 stores in 35 states, with a cost-effective approach to grocery shopping that's developing a loyal following.

