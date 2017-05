As construction works continues on the Tennessee Department of Transportation's U.S. 27 reconstruction project, crews will be opening the new, permanent Exit 1 from U.S. 27 North.

The new ramp to Main Street/Carter Street/Convention Center will open Thursday, June 1, 2017.

TDOT says that temporary lane closures will occur during the day on Thursday to transition traffic from the old Exit 1 to the new Exit 1.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control during the transition.

After the transition to the new ramp, the intersection of Carter Street and 13th Street will become a 4-way stop.

Additionally, TDOT says that once the new exit moves to Carter Street, tractor trailers should use alternate routes.