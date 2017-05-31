Tennessee man accused of paying to make child rape fantasy come - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee man accused of paying to make child rape fantasy come true

By Jamie Satterfield, Knoxville News Sentinel
SEVIER CO, TN (News Sentinel) -

This Sevierville fireworks store manager had one dream for which he was willing to fork out cash to achieve — rape a child, federal court records allege.

Matthew Anthony Carpenter, 28, is facing a federal charge of using the internet to solicit child rape. He was arrested last week after a text message exchange in which he offered $400 to rape a 9-year-old girl in the office of the fireworks store where he served as manager, according to a complaint filed by Homeland Security Investigations Agent Glen Blache.

It was, according to a text message, his dream.

“I want to thank you for doing this for me, sweety,” the text to an undercover Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member stated. “I never thought in a million years I could live out my fantasy.”

