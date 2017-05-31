Warm today with a storm or two today

Good Wednesday. We will be warm and a little humid today with a high of 84. We will see a few isolated storms here and there through the day, so do be aware as you are enjoying the outdoors.

Thursday and Friday will be warm, humid, and rain free. Highs both days will hover around 86 or 87 degrees.

Some energy will lift up from the southwest bringing a few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. The rain chance for Saturday is 30%. We will get to a muggy 86 Saturday afternoon.

Rain will move in widespread Sunday. Look for on and off rain and thunderstorms Sunday morning through Sunday night. We will still manage a high of 83 Sunday afternoon.

The rain will last through Monday morning, then taper off Monday afternoon as the high reaches the low 80s.

Cooler air will slide in Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 79.

David Karnes