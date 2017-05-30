Fake gun used in robbery on Signal Mtn., suspects arrested

A replica gun was used in armed robbery case on Signal Mountain, police were able to arrest the suspects.

Signal Mountain PD says the robbery occurred around 7:30 p.m. near Fern and Druid on Tuesday night. Two men stoppled in a vehicle brandished a handgun and robbed an adult and juvenile male.

Police were able to quickly gather information from the victims and located the suspect vehicle on North Palisades. The suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Officers searched for the weapon and were able to find it just off the road where the suspects threw it out. Police say it was a replica handgun and not a real firearm. Officers said it was extremely realistic looking and the suspects will be charged with armed robbery.

One suspect is an adult, the other is 16 and will be booked as a juvenile. No injuries were reported.