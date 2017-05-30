Man accused of pointing gun at police officer at Orlando Interna - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of pointing gun at police officer at Orlando International Airport now contained, police say

Posted: Updated:

WESH - A man accused of pointing a gun at an Orlando police officer at Orlando International Airport has been contained, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said Tuesday that a man with a gun was taken into custody. 

According to police, there is no active shooter, and no shots were fired.

Airport employees contacted the Orlando Police Department. A portion of the airport was temporarily locked down.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking drivers to avoid Orlando International Airport. As of 9 p.m., the scene was still active, authorities said.

WESH 2 News will post more information as it becomes available.

