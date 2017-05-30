FBI assisting with credit union robbery on McCallie Ave. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FBI assisting with credit union robbery on McCallie Ave.

By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A credit union was robbed this afternoon in Chattanooga. 

The robbery happened in the 1500 block of McCallie Avenue at the EPB Credit Union. Details are limited right now, we do know that no one was hurt during the incident. 

EPB issued a statement saying in part:

"We are thankful that no one was injured during this incident. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are referring all questions to law enforcement." 

We're told the FBI is assisting in the case, stay with Channel 3 as we update this story.

