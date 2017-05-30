NBC about 'This is Us' change: Never mind - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NBC about 'This is Us' change: Never mind

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - NBC now says "never mind" to its bold scheduling move of shifting the hit drama "This is Us" to Thursdays next season.

NBC announced that the heartwarming drama would stay on Tuesday nights in the fall. A network executive says there was concern that with NBC airing Thursday night football games in the late fall, there would be too many interruptions for the serialized show, perhaps annoying viewers.

The switch then required NBC to move the comedies "Superstore" and "Great News" to Thursdays, as well as the drama "Chicago Fire."

The retooled "Will & Grace" will start at 9 p.m. Thursdays, instead of an hour earlier.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.