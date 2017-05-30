UPDATE: Kathy Griffin fired by CNN over gruesome photo of Trump

UPDATE: CNN ended its deal with Kathy Griffin after she caused outrage over a video clip she posted showing her holding a fake decapitated head made to look like President Donald Trump.

The news network announced the decision in a tweet from its Communications Department.

"CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," the tweet reads.

Griffin has hosted CNN's New Year's Eve coverage with network anchor Anderson Cooper since 2007.

On Tuesday, Griffin posted a short video clip on Twitter of herself lifting a bloodied head that appeared to resemble Trump. She wrote in a follow up tweet that she doesn't condone violence, and was "merely mocking the Mocker in Chief."

Both tweets have since been deleted.

After the image began circulating online, Cooper tweeted that he did not condone the image or find it tasteful.

"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate," Cooper wrote.

By Wednesday morning, Trump said it was upsetting his children.

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" Trump tweeted.

First lady Melania Trump also called the photo "very disturbing."

"As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing," she said. "When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it."

In a statement made before her termination, CNN said it found Griffin's actions "disgusting and offensive," and mentioned it was evaluating its New Year's Eve coverage.

Griffin apologized in a video posted Tuesday night, in which she admits she took the joke too far.

"I sincerely apologize. I'm just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far," Griffin said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Squatty Potty, a manufacturer of bathroom products, responded swiftly to the controversial tweets by their celebrity ads with Kathy Griffin.

The company recently enlisted Griffin to star in a new ad campaign for the company, and in response to the tweets, CEO Bobby Edwards has issued the following statement:

“We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today, it was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for. In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility, and tolerance.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Comedian Kathy Griffin was taking fire on social media Tuesday and is now possibly the focus of a Secret Service investigation after photographs surfaced of her holding a bloody decapitated head resembling the commander-in-chief.

Donald Trump supporters were not amused. The response on social media was swift.

Kathy Griffin should be ran out of business over this mistake this is a slap in the face of every Trump supporter #AntiAmerican idiot https://t.co/FzaG50NYjv — Patriots4Trump (@hubbard2015) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin needs to be investigated by the Secret Service and put on the terrorist watchlist. This is not ok.#WhiteHouseSongs#Trump pic.twitter.com/bQmm6F85wy — That Is Baloney (@ThatsBaloney2) May 30, 2017

Kathy Griffin beheading Trump is a reflection on nobody and nothing except Kathy Griffin's desperation to have the spotlight. — Aaron (@aaronhodges) May 30, 2017

I find Kathy Griffin's so called humour vile. Especially this about Trump. I wish people would stop supporting this not funny person! https://t.co/o7Vo3y8XZD — Terrie Shumka ???? (@terrie830) May 30, 2017

This Kathy Griffin thing is so upsetting and disgusting. Jesus--what is wrong with people today? Have we lost all our humanity? — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 30, 2017

Griffin posed for the shot during a photo session with photographer Tyler Shields, known for "edgy, shocking pics," according to TMZ.

The image also brought a rebuke not only Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., who said the picture was "disgusting but not surprising," but also from the Secret Service. Without specifically mentioning the Griffin image, the official Twitter account of the agency tweeted they were "on it" in response to calls to investigate the comedian.

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

Chelsea Clinton also slammed the image on Twitter.

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

Griffin later responded on social media that she does not condone any violence by her fans or others. "I'm merely mocking the Mocker in Chief," she wrote.