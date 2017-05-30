What The Tech? Google Photos

Every few weeks someone asks me 'how do I save the photos from my phone so I can delete them?" This week someone texted me "help! I need to install an update but I don't have enough room."

For most people photos and videos take up a majority of storage space on their phones. They don't want to lose some of those special moments so it's a little unsettling to hit the delete button without knowing for sure that they're safe somewhere else.

Apple users can use the iCloud to save photos. You can also upload them to a Dropbox account or save them to a computer hard drive, but the simplest and fastest way is to use the Google Photos app. It's free for iOS and Android devices and can be found in the Google Play Store or iTunes. Here's how it works:

Once the app is installed it will ask for permission to access your photos. It'll also ask for permission to send you notifications which is not required. Once it can access the photos it will begin importing them to the Google Photos cloud. It is your own private storage solution.

It automatically begins uploading all of the photos and videos stored on your phone. This can take quite a bit of time depending on how many pictures are on the device. It's a good idea to start the upload when you're on your home wifi network where it won't be interrupted.

That's all you need to do. The app uploads, then organizes all of those photos by date. Going to the website www.photos.google.com and you can see all of those photos and where they are saved. I prefer Google Photos as a solution because it uses artificial intelligence and facial recognition to make every photo searchable by name, place or thing. If, for example, I'm looking for a family picture we took in Mexico Beach, Florida in front of a sunset, I can search for a persons' name, the location or even with the keyword "sunset."

I have access to all of those photos online and within the app. Using the Google Photos app it is like the photos are still on my phone.

Once the uploads are complete you can go back to your phone's camera roll and delete them all.

Another option is to connect the device to a computer using a USB cable, locating the device in the computer's explorer file tab and sliding or copying and pasting each photo into a file on the computer.

If you do use Google Photos, you can also upload every photo that's on the computer to your account which backs them up if something were to happen to your computer hard drive.

It's a simple solution to a common and somewhat complicated problem, and one that will come in handy when you're traveling.