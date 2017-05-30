Tennessee-Florida Game Set for 3:30 p.m. On CBS

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (UTSports.com) -- Tennessee's Sept. 16 football game against the Florida Gators will feature a 3:30 p.m. ET broadcast on CBS.

The Vols were featured on the SEC on CBS Game of the Week five times in 2016.

Tennessee enjoyed a thrilling 38-28 comeback win over the Gators in Neyland Stadium in 2016. That game was also on CBS. Florida holds 26-20 edge in the all-time series, which dates back to 1916.

The CBS college football schedule will conclude with the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2, the Army-Navy Game on Saturday, Dec. 9, and the Hyundai Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29.

The schedule was announced on Tuesday as the SEC spring meetings are underway in Destin, Florida, and it is one of several big announcements CBS is expecting this week from the conference.

Tennessee opens the 2017 schedule on Sept. 4 when the Vols take on Georgia Tech in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. That game will have an 8 p.m. ET start on ESPN.

Times and television channels for the remainder of UT's 2017 football games will be announced at a later date.