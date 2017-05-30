CPD searching for suspect who robbed Popeyes on Hwy 58

Chattanooga Police officers are searching for a suspect who robbed the Popeyes on Highway 58, Tuesday morning.

CPD spokeswoman, Elisa Myzal tells Channel 3 that officers were called to the restaurant at 8:30 a.m. on a report of a robbery. Myzal says three employees were in the store at the time of the incident.

The suspect hit an employee in the head with a gun, took money from the restaurant and left the store on foot. The employee who was struck was checked out on scene by HCEMS and released.

The suspect is described as: