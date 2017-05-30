Tree crashes into home, just feet away from sleeping 14-year-old

A large tree fell on top of a home in the 3500 block of Cathy Street in East Brainerd, around 2 a.m. Tuesday

The family says the tree crashed through the ceiling, just feet away from where their 14-year-old child, who was sleeping. A mother and her four children were inside when it fell, knocking out power to the area. Luckily no one was hurt.

"It just fell apart," said neighbor Ronald Haddock. " It just fell right at the base."

The family living there says they had to scramble in the dark to get all of their kids out safely. The family is now staying with another family member who lives in the neighborhood. The homeowner did not want to talk to us on camera saying her kids were too upset. She told Channel 3 she's just thankful her family is okay.

"Around 2 o'clock in the morning, the tree just fell," said Haddock. "It was a split tree, a chestnut oak tree and about 110 -115 years old. Just half of it went that way and half of it went this way."

Several limbs and branches landed in this neighbors yard, but no damage was reported there. The cleanup will be a massive effort, the family says they do have insurance. Haddock is one of several neighbors on the block who lost power for hours as a result. He says this storm is a good reminder of how important it is to check older trees.

"Them trees, you can't tell if they're rotten down there at the base," said Haddock. "When they get real old like that and people don't want to cut them down but they get dangerous the older they get, if they get diseased."

It's unclear if this tree had any problems before it fell. The family says a company is traveling down from Nashville to remove it. Residents say all power in the neighborhood was restored around noon, Tuesday.