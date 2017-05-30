Man dies after falling from top of Tennessee waterfall

GATLINBURG (AP) - The National Park Service says a 37-year-old man has died after falling from the top of a 100-foot high waterfall in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Park officials says the man was hiking alone and was seen climbing across the top of the Ramsey Cascades waterfall Sunday afternoon before falling. Officials say park rangers responded immediately and determined the victim had fallen 80 feet and was deceased. The body of the man, who has not been identified, was recovered Monday.

The Ramsey Cascades is the tallest waterfall in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The National Park Service warns visitors on its website not to climb to the top of the falls because several people have died doing it.

