Preds cracking down on scalpers

Preds fans didn't get the outcome they were hoping for during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals Monday night.They have one more game in Pittsburgh before they come back home to Nashville.

While the city is preparing for Game 3 at the Bridgestone Arena, officials are cracking down on scalpers trying to rip off diehard fans.

Ask any Predators fan and they'll tell you - there's nothing that can beat the atmosphere at Bridgestone. It’s an exciting time to be a Preds fan, and it's not cheap either.

Tickets for Game 3 in Nashville this weekend are listed for as much as $4,000. It’s that excitement that scammers hope to cash in on during the Stanley Cup Finals.

"So in their excitement sometimes they don't pay attention some of the details that they should if they're trying to buy tickets,” Jim Winsett with the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says fake tickets sold by scalpers can be hard to spot. Some fans in Nashville learned that first hand. They met with someone they connected with on Craigslist. When they met up, the alleged thief even let them record the sale.

"’Do you mind if we take a picture of your ID?’ they asked. ‘Oh I don't even have my ID, somebody stole my wallet that's the whole thing,” the alleged thief explained.

The face value more than $1,000, but the tickets were fake. It’s why the Predators are only printing about 400 tickets, the rest are on mobile devices to prevent scams.

"If it's a paper ticket the odds of it being real is very slim," Predators President/CEO Sean Henry said.

Henry said he anticipates people will be turned away because of fake tickets. It’s why he said it's best to buy directly from the NHL.

"If you bought that ticket and you came here, you went to dinner, you bought jerseys, you were so excited about it and you don't get in the building, sure, you might get your money back but you missed the whole experience,” Henry said.

It's an experience the family who bought the fake tickets will miss, and it's money they won't get back.

These BBB tips can help you avoid becoming the victim of a fake ticket scam: