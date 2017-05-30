Aerotek to hire 200 workers for Volkswagen

Aerotek is looking to fill over 200 production jobs at the Chattanooga Volkswagen production facility where the VW Passat and VW Atlas are made.

The job fair will be held Saturday, June 3 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.

The is recruiting and staffing services company is searching for production employees who are reliable and prepared to work. Extensive training will be provided. Team members could earn up to $17 per hour, according to Aerotek's website.



Job requirements include:

Work rotating shifts (Rotate every week between 2 shifts)

Perform repetitive movements while continuously standing or sitting

Work up to 12 hours a day for potentially 6 days a week

Perform repetitive bending, squatting, twisting

Walk/Sit/Stand continuously for an entire shift

Lift approximately 30 lbs. multiple times per day

Push/Pull approximately 50 lbs. multiple times per day

Repetitive gripping and pinching

Meet background check and urine/hair drug screen requirements