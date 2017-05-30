Aerotek to hire 200 workers for Volkswagen

Aerotek is looking to fill over 200 production jobs at the Chattanooga Volkswagen production facility where the VW Passat and VW Atlas are made.
The job fair will be held Saturday, June 3 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Volkswagen Conference Center, 8001 Volkswagen Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.
The is recruiting and staffing services company is searching for production employees who are reliable and prepared to work. Extensive training will be provided. Team members could earn up to $17 per hour, according to Aerotek's website.
Job requirements include:
- Work rotating shifts (Rotate every week between 2 shifts)
- Perform repetitive movements while continuously standing or sitting
- Work up to 12 hours a day for potentially 6 days a week
- Perform repetitive bending, squatting, twisting
- Walk/Sit/Stand continuously for an entire shift
- Lift approximately 30 lbs. multiple times per day
- Push/Pull approximately 50 lbs. multiple times per day
- Repetitive gripping and pinching
- Meet background check and urine/hair drug screen requirements
Applicants who are unable to attend the job fair can apply online.