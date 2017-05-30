UPDATE: The off-duty deputy who found a bag of cocaine in his drink at a Tennessee Valley restaurant has filed a lawsuit.

The incident happened at the Steak 'n Shake on Hixson Pike on May 25, 2017.

Deputy Ricky Wolfe found a bag of cocaine in his drink that was put there by employee Jekievea Monchell Yearby, according to the arrest report.

Deputy Wolfe is now suing Yearby and her employer, Debo's Diners, Inc, which owns and operates Steak 'n Shake restaurants in Eastern Tennessee.

Wolfe is suing for $50,000 to cover all general, special, incidental and consequential damages. In addition, the deputy is suing for an additional $100,0000 for punitive damages.

According to the suit filed Monday, "had [the] plaintiff not found the cocaine in his beverage, consumed the cocaine, and later tested positive for cocaine by his employer, he would have most certainly been terminated from his employment and lost his Tennessee P.O.S.T. certification."

Yearby told police the cocaine was hers and that it must have fallen into the officer's drink from her waitress book while taking the officer's order.

When police arrested Yearby, she told police she had a second baggie of cocaine tucked inside her bra. When she was booked, Hamilton County deputies recovered the other baggie of cocaine and a small black straw with cocaine residue.

