Off-duty cop gets coke in his drink

A police officer ordered a drink at a local fast food restaurant and got coke, but not the kind familiar to most law-abiding Southerners.

Off-duty officer Ricky Wolfe called his fellow officers when he discovered a small baggie of cocaine in his beverage at the Steak and Shake on Hixson Pike.

Police reviewed security video from the restaurant and discovered the bag of cocaine was put in the drink by employee Jekievea Monchell Yearby, according to an arrest report.

Yearby told police the cocaine was hers and that it must have fallen into the officer's drink from her waitress book while taking the officer's order.

When police arrested Yearby, she told police she had a second baggie of cocaine tucked inside her bra. When she was booked, Hamilton County deputies recovered the other baggie of cocaine and a small black straw with cocaine residue.

Yearby was charged with: