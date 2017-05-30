Off-duty cop gets coke in his drink - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Off-duty cop gets coke in his drink

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

A police officer ordered a drink at a local fast food restaurant and got coke, but not the kind familiar to most law-abiding Southerners.

Off-duty officer Ricky Wolfe called his fellow officers when he discovered a small baggie of cocaine in his beverage at the Steak and Shake on Hixson Pike.

Police reviewed security video from the restaurant and discovered the bag of cocaine was put in the drink by employee Jekievea Monchell Yearby, according to an arrest report.

Yearby told police the cocaine was hers and that it must have fallen into the officer's drink from her waitress book while taking the officer's order.

When police arrested Yearby, she told police she had a second baggie of cocaine tucked inside her bra. When she was booked, Hamilton County deputies recovered the other baggie of cocaine and a small black straw with cocaine residue.

Yearby was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of controlled substance
WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.