Lucky Lottery player wins $240,000 with Etowah ticket

A winning Tennessee Lottery ticket was sold in Etowah.

The $240,000 Tennessee Cash jackpot was won Monday, May 29 by a currently unidentified player, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

This is the 80th time the jackpot for the in-state drawing-style game has been won since its launch on Oct. 3, 2010.

No further details about the winner are known, until the prize is claimed.