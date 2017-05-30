Smokies officials advise precautions while bears are active - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Smokies officials advise precautions while bears are active

Posted: Updated:
A black bear sow and her cub. (AP Photo/David J. Sheakley) A black bear sow and her cub. (AP Photo/David J. Sheakley)

GATLINBURG (AP) - It's an active time of year for bears, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say visitors should take precautions to keep themselves and bears safe.

Park Wildlife Biologist Bill Stiver says there have been reports across the park of bear sightings. Stiver advises the public to respect the bears.

The park says allow bears to forage undisturbed on natural foods and don't feed them. Food should be properly stored and garbage secured. Coolers should also be stored in a vehicle trunk when not in use. Dispose of food waste properly to discourage bears from approaching people.

Hikers should hike in groups of two or more, carry bear spray, comply with backcountry closures, properly store food and remain at a safe distance from bears.

For more information: https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/nature/black-bears.htm

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.