Haslam signs bill reducing costs of wiping criminal records

NASHVILLE (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a law that will make it easier for people convicted of mostly low-level offenses to get their criminal records wiped clean.

The law reduces the costs of expunging criminal record convictions from $450 to $270, making it more affordable.

The bipartisan measure was championed by two Shelby County lawmakers in an effort to help non-violent offenders who have turned their lives around. The measure, which was sponsored by Rep. Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis, and Sen. Mark Norris, a Republican from Collierville, takes effect immediately.

