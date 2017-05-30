Haslam signs bill reducing costs of wiping criminal records

Now, David Roddy can officially drop the qualifier "acting" from his job title and simply go by chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.More
Now, David Roddy can officially drop the qualifier "acting" from his job title and simply go by chief of the Chattanooga Police Department.More
Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More
Timothy Madden is facing the death penalty. He is charged with kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder.More
The Colonial Pipeline runs from the Houston area to New York harbor and includes more than 5,500 miles of pipeline.More
The Colonial Pipeline runs from the Houston area to New York harbor and includes more than 5,500 miles of pipeline.More