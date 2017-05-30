Warm and a bit humid today

Good Tuesday. We don't have anything too crazy in our forecast for the rest of the week. Highs through Friday will be in the mid-80s. Today we will have some fog on and off through the morning with mostly cloudy skies. We will see some clearing this afternoon, but do expect a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a bit humid with a high of 85.

Wednesday, We will have another warm and slightly humid day with the high again reaching 85. Look for a few light scattered showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts will be light, .25" or less.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with morning lows in the low to mid-60s, and highs climbing into the mid-80s.

We will stay in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday, but we will also see showers and thunderstorms all day Saturday, Sunday, and even into Monday.

David Karnes

