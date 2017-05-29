Boynton honors 42-year teacher on her retirement - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Boynton honors 42-year teacher on her retirement

Posted: Updated:
Robin Allen (center) with principal Jennifer Scott and vice principal, Stephanie Fehr. Robin Allen (center) with principal Jennifer Scott and vice principal, Stephanie Fehr.
Robin Allen Robin Allen
RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -

Boynton Elementary School in Catoosa County honored Robin Allen on the occasion of her retirement after 42 years.  Except for her first year, she taught first grade at the school.

Her final class of first-graders presented her with a book called "42 Reasons We Love Mrs. Allen," along with 42 flowers. Some of her students from years past returned to the school to speak about what she had taught them. 

