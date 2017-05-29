Ex-husband charged in fire that killed Chickamauga woman

A wooden porch is what's left of the home Colleen Cross lived in for 20 years.

"Fire came in right at my head and just went straight up," she said.

Colleen, her cousin and mom barely made it out that cold November night.

The fire left all three with burns. They would be too much for Colleen's mother, Nevely Lewis, 71.

"I know my Mama is in a better place. She's with our Heavenly Father and she's with family and I know she's happy," she said.

A year and a half later, Colleen's suspicions are confirmed.

Police arrested her ex-husband, Carless "Lebron" Cross and his new wife Lisa Cross last week.

"It's taken a while, but I knew that they would get him," she said.

Investigators were sure someone tampered with a propane tank on Colleen's porch, setting the fire.

Court documents obtained by the Chattanooga Times Free Press show Carless told investigators his arms was burned while welding at work.

Carless' boss told investigators he wasn't a welder.

"It hurts, but you know if he did the crime, he should get justice," Carless' brother Hayden Cross said.

Carless' brothers say it's been tough seeing a person they grew up with charged with such a serious crime.

"I still love you," Carless brother Bruce Cross, Jr. said, "It's hard."

Carless is charged with 1st Degree Arson and Murder as well as a probation violation.

Lisa is charged with making false statements after she told police she and her husband were at the hospital at the time of the fire.

Investigators were able to determine through surveillance video the pair went to the hospital five hours after Lisa said in her statement.