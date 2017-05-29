Early voting begins Tuesday in Georgia special election - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early voting begins Tuesday in Georgia special election

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Election officials say early voting begins Tuesday in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

The competitive special election pits Democrat Jon Ossoff against Republican Karen Handel. The district includes parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Voters can check their registration status, find the correct voting location and request an absentee ballot through the Secretary of State's website .

State law requires that polls be open during normal business hours during the early voting period. State officials recommend checking with your county election agency for details.

Cobb and DeKalb counties also plan to hold Saturday voting hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10. Fulton County plans Saturday voting from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 3 and June 10.

The election is June 20.

